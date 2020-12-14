SYDNEY, N.S. -- The loss of four lives in three separate crashes last week has some people calling for changes on a Cape Breton highway. One could be a change in the speed limit on that section of the 105.

Every day Lisa Forrestall makes the one-hour drive from her home along Highway 105 to Sydney.

Soon, though, she will be putting the brakes on travelling.

"It's a scary ordeal getting to and from work," Forrestall said. "It's gotten so bad that I actually have to take a layoff in the winter now."

Forrestall says speed, and transport trucks travelling the roadway, are her main concerns.

"It could've been me," she said. "I'm 47 and I travel those roads everyday to get to and from work."

Bruce Morrison is a councillor and warden for Victoria County.

"If you live in this community, everybody has a story of either a near miss or witnessing a near miss, so we know the congestion is there," Morrison said.

He says the fatal scene where a 60-year-old man, and his 57-year-old wife died on Wednesday after being struck by an 18-wheeler is a dangerous section of the highway.

"We've always been adamant that, that speed limit be reduced not to 80 kilometres, but to 60," Morrison said. "We've been in touch with the province since 2003 requesting that change be made."

The department of transportation says they will review accident data from all three collisions, but have no major upgrades planned for Highway 105. That answer is not good enough for Forrestall or Morrison . They want the speed limit reduced to 60 in front of the Irving and Tim Hortons.

"They did put a little turning lane there, but to me it's complete chaos," Forrestall said.