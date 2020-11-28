HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating after two alleged impaired driving incidents.

Police say just before 10 a.m. Saturday, they responded to an area near Akerley Boulevard and Gloria McCluskey Ave. in Dartmouth, N.S. When they arrived, they found a transport truck that had rolled over – carrying 45,000 litres of propane.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was the only person in the truck, and not injured.

Police allege he was driving while impaired. He was arrested at the scene.

The truck driver is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police, along with Halifax Fire are staying at the scene to help transfer the propane safely. Police say this may take until early Sunday morning.

ANOTHER ALLEGED IMPAIRED DRIVER

Halifax police say they responded to an earlier incident of alleged impaired driving on Friday night.

Police say just before 11 p.m., they responded to a car crash at the intersection of South and South Park St. in Halifax. When they arrived, they found a car that had hit a divider between the street and bicycle lane, causing the car to roll over.

The driver of the sedan, a 23-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She was the only person in the car.

Police allege she was impaired, and arrested her at the scene. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court, facing a charge of impaired driving.