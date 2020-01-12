HALIFAX -- Nasty winter weather is expected to continue across Atlantic Canada today.

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow and ice pellets expected over Prince Edward Island and much of New Brunswick through Sunday evening.

An extended period of freezing rain is expected to continue in Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick until this evening.

Southern Newfoundland is also under a snowfall warning, with 15 centimetres of snow expected this afternoon and overnight.

The national weather agency says walkways, roads and other surfaces will become slippery and dangerous under freezing rain and warns of transportation delays.

Several flights in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport were cancelled or delayed Sunday due to the weather, with the airport is advising passengers to double check their flight information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2019.