Maritimers share mixed feelings on what to expect for 2022

As Maritimers say goodbye to 2021, some people have mixed feelings about what to expect for the next 12 months as a new variant causes cases to rise across the region.

In New Brunswick, tighter COVID-19 measures will come into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 11:59 p.m., where PCR tests will be reserved for:

People in areas at highest risk, including health-care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 and over.

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant.

People who need a PCR test for travel.

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health.

"I own a preschool, so I find the guidelines changing really frequently really frustrating, particularly as somebody who needs to staff a centre, it's very frustrating," said Holley Pacey, a resident of Fredericton. "And the PCR rules changing and suddenly the rapid tests no longer really seem to count, or now they do, we can't keep it straight and it's going to be really challenging to navigate."

"Well I think in the situation we're in now we have to triage and for people who are high risk and people who are in direct contact, that's where we need to go to get those results quicker. I think the government is just trying to make the best decisions they can,” said Kim Quartermain, who lives in Fredericton.

Updated COVID-19 numbers throughout the Maritimes were not released on New Year's Day.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia reported an estimated 5,117 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 34 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported 3,331 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 45 people in hospital, 21 of whom are in intensive care.

On Prince Edward Island, there are 814 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with three people in hospital, none of which are in ICU.

Despite the surge in cases, some people are feeling hopeful.

"I'm excited. I think 2020 and 2021 were hard for a lot of people but there's been a lot of progress in vaccines and our understanding of the virus and I think that it's going to be a good year,” said Claudia Cullinan, Fredericton resident.

"I'm feeling positive, optimistic, hopeful. All those good things,” said Fredericton resident Maureen McKee-Buck. “There are many who have more information to be making significant decisions than what I have so I'm quite fine with that."