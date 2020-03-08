MONCTON, N.B. -- Over 2,000 people visited the Moncton Coliseum on Saturday for Canada's first cannabis consumer event featuring a provincial government-operated cannabis pop-up store.

The consumer-focused event featured interactive exhibits, educational sessions, and product sampling from some of Canada's top cannabis producers. Most of all, it was a chance for over fifteen suppliers to showcase the benefits of legal pot.

"It's a very good opportunity for the city and the province as well to become more open to the cannabis culture," says consumer, Joshua Newbury.

"If we can convert some people from the black market to the legal market, that's obviously a huge win," says Canna Island chief operating officer, Sam Murphy.

The interactive experience also taught consumers how to get the best bang for their buck by educating them about how much certain products should cost.

"For the perspective of a buyer or someone who is purchasing today, I want them to be able to have some sort of measurement to understand the value of what they're getting today," says cannabis trade marketer and educator, Jesse Colosimo.

The event also partnered with Cannabis NB and was a preview of the company's newest products, like edibles and beverages.

"I saw that there was kind of edibles, but in drink form – like a beverage," says consumer, Marie McLaughlin. "So there were some coolers – that's what they kinda compared it to."

Also featured at the event were the ever-controversial vaping devices.

"Health Canada is allowing them to be sold," says Murphy. "They wouldn't be allowing that if there weren't some studies done that say they're safe."

Some consumers say the event was about correcting preconceived notions and breaking stigma surrounding cannabis culture.

"A lot of people want to smoke, but they're afraid of being stereotyped," says consumer, Wayne Simon.

"I think it's really good because it's kind of taking away the stigma from it," says McLaughlin. "People still view it as contraband, and it really isn't. There's so many medical benefits to cannabis, and I think it's going to be a big thing and a really good thing for Moncton."

Meanwhile, the event wrapped up at 8 p.m. following a day that brought new understanding in cannabis products, culture, and consumption.