

CTV Atlantic





Windsor District RCMP are looking for two people who may be connected to the ongoing search for a missing 56-year-old man.

Timothy Wells was last seen riding a bicycle on Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S. around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Now, police say they have received information that two people in a pickup truck stopped to pick up a man on the side of the road near Forest Heights Community School on Highway 12 in Chester Basin, N.S. on Sunday.

Police say the man appeared to need assistance and the couple offered him a ride home. They left the area with the man, headed north towards New Ross on Highway 12.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of the truck to determine whether the man they picked up was Wells.

The truck is described as a blue GMC, four-door pickup truck, and police are asking the occupants of the truck to contact them.

Police say they are especially concerned for Wells’ well-being as he has a medical condition that requires medication.

The RCMP launched an air search for Wells on Tuesday, using an aircraft to search along Highway 14 in the Vaughan area.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Highway 14 between Hants County and Lunenburg County to keep an eye out for the missing man.

He is described as a white male with thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard, and blue eyes. He is roughly six feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Wells was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet. He was riding a blue or purple bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.