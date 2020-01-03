MONCTON, N.B. -- The RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Moncton.

Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on Essex Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man outside the building, near the entrances to two units.

The 42-year-old man has not been identified, but investigators say he was from Ontario.

A cause has not been released, but police say they are treating the man’s death as suspicious.

They have not said whether they are searching for a suspect, or suspects, in connection with the incident.

There has been a heavy police presence at the apartment building since Thursday afternoon, with crime scene tape surrounding the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the RCMP’s major crime unit or Crime Stoppers.