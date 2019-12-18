MONCTON -- The RCMP spent Wednesday combing the area near a lake in Moncton’s west end as they continue to investigate the homicides of a couple from Dieppe, N.B.

Police said they were searching for evidence related to the deaths of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier.

Investigators have not said what they are looking for, but they did say some information from the public has led them to this point.

"Our members will be in the area conducting a ground search for evidence as part of the ongoing investigation," New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a news release. "We ask that citizens allow police the necessary time and space to conduct their search."

Several police officers were on scene Wednesday and search crews were seen combing the wooded areas and the ice with police dogs and metal detectors.

Police were called to the couple’s home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7. Their bodies were found inside.

In mid-November, police said they were looking for a black Infiniti SUV that may have been in the area of Amirault Street around the time the bodies were found.

Investigators don’t believe their deaths, which were deemed to be homicides, were random incidents.

No arrests have been made and so far RCMP have not identified any suspects in the case.

"The investigation has led us to this point based on information that we've gathered throughout the course of the file has led us to the search today in the Jones Lake area," said Rogers-Marsh. "Police dog services are part of the search as well."

Police are asking the public for any information. RCMP say, even if it's just a small piece or something that seems insignificant, to bring it forward.