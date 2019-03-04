

CTV Atlantic





Another winter storm is bearing down on the Maritimes, prompting school closures and disrupting travel across the region.

The snow started falling over southwestern Nova Scotia early Monday morning. It is expected to spread across the province and into New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island throughout the morning.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of New Brunswick and P.E.I.

In Nova Scotia, heavy snow is expected to change to ice pellets or freezing rain in the afternoon, and then rain later in the evening along the Atlantic coast.

The weather has prompted school closures in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Halifax Regional Centre for Education, and Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education. Schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education will begin dismissing students at noon.

Most Nova Scotia Community College campuses are closed for the day.

Public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed, along with the University of Prince Edward Island, and all Holland College locations.

The weather isn’t affecting public schools in New Brunswick, where students are enjoying March Break. However, the University of New Brunswick has closed its Saint John and Moncton campuses, Mount Allison University is closed, and the New Brunswick Community College campuses are closed in Moncton, Miramichi, and Saint John.

The wintry weather is also affecting transit across the region. Saint John Transit is cancelling service at 10:30 a.m. The Kings Transit Authority has cancelled service for the day, while several Halifax Transit buses are operating on snow routes.

Flights are delayed or cancelled at many Maritime airports, and travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

This is the second system to hit the Maritimes in as many days. A storm passed through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, dumping between 10 and 40 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Snow is coming down harder now in downtown Fredericton.

Light and fluffy in texture.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/AE7erWMd7T — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) March 4, 2019

Snow beginning to accumulate in Charlottetown. 30-40cm forecasted to hit Island ahead of winds. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7xjXuZL1fA — Todd Battis (@battisctv) March 4, 2019

The snow is picking up a little across Halifax at this hour. pic.twitter.com/7uybAbJD67 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 4, 2019

Highway 102 is snow covered this morning. Leave some extra time for your commute. pic.twitter.com/EuG2mXILYa — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 4, 2019