HALIFAX -- The third Nova Scotian who has died as a result of COVID-19 was a resident at a long-term care home in Dartmouth, N.S.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that one of our residents that had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away peacefully this morning in the COVID-19 isolation unit at Admiral Long Term Care Centre,” said the Gem Health Care Group in a statement posted on its website late Monday.

Admiral Long Term Care Centre is also reporting another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases connected to the location to 11. Nine employees and two residents, including the man who passed away Monday, have all tested positive for the virus.

Gem Health Care Group says all staff who have tested positive are at home in self-isolation and the other resident who has tested positive is in isolation as well.

On Monday, the province said that a man in his 80s from the Halifax area had passed away as a result of COVID-19.

“Tragically this weekend, we have another Nova Scotia family who are suffering a loss due to COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil during a news conference in Halifax Monday afternoon.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians I want to express to you our deepest sympathies and condolences and I want you to know that we as a province are grieving with you and are here to provide any kind of support that we can.”

Gem Health Care Group says it is continuing to update its pandemic plan, which now includes the following:

suspended all non-essential visits and services to its homes

added additional screening measures for staff to ensure that they are well

increased standards of disinfecting all areas in its homes

staff at all facilities are wearing surgical masks

staff wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for a resident that has tested positive

Last week, Nova Scotia announced its first two deaths related to COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s died on April 6 and a woman in her 90s died on April 8.

Both women had underlying health issues and died at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said last week that the women were admitted to the hospital on the same day, but that their cases weren’t connected.

At least two of the three deaths involve residents of nursing homes. The first woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident of the Northside Guest Home.