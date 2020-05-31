HALIFAX -- Halifax police are investigating following an armed altercation on Saturday night in Dartmouth.

At around 10:13 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance inside the hallway of an apartment building located within the 0-50 block of Primrose Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located three adults – two men and one woman – in the hallway in a physical altercation.

Officers arrested the two men, who are both 45-years-old, for weapons offences as they each used a weapon during the altercation. Police say one man used a large flashlight, while the other man used a hatchet.

Police note all three adults are known to each other, adding the altercation began as a heated argument in the hallway. All three adults suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by paramedics.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators executed a search warrant for an apartment in the building – police are no longer on site.

Both men were released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Court at a later date. They are facing the following Criminal Code charges:

Suspect 1 – Assault with a weapon (flashlight)

Suspect 2 – Assault with a weapon (hatchet), assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning either incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.