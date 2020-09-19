HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following an armed robbery on Saturday morning in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia.

On Saturday, at around 6:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Main Road.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they confirmed a lone male suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded case and cigarettes from an employee.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark winter jacket, a black mask, a wine-coloured baseball hat and carrying a black bag. Additionally, police describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-20s, around 5-foot-8, with a medium build.

Police note that nobody was injured as a result of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.