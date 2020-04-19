HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident involving several victims in Portapique, N.S. is now in custody.

Police confirmed the man’s arrest on Twitter at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Police have not released any details about the arrest.

The RCMP have blocked off Highway 102 at Exit 5A and there is a large police presence at the Big Stop restaurant in Enfield, N.S. The area surrounding the Big Stop is cordoned off with police tape.

More details are expected at a news conference in Dartmouth, N.S., at 6 p.m. local time Sunday.

Situation started to unfold Saturday evening

The shooting suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

The RCMP say the situation started to unfold late Saturday evening when officers responded to a firearms complaint in Portapique, N.S., a small community located roughly 130 kilometres north of Halifax.

Police provided updates on Twitter overnight, confirming that they were responding to an “active shooter situation,” and asking residents to remain in their homes with their doors locked.

Police have not confirmed any details about the shooting incident, but they do say it involves “several victims.” There is no word on their identities or how many people may have been killed or injured.

Investigators first released the suspect’s identity before 9 a.m. Sunday. They said Wortman was considered armed and dangerous and warned that he should not be approached.

Suspect travelled in vehicle resembling RCMP cruiser

Around 10 a.m., police warned that Wortman was travelling on Highway 4 near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme, N.S. and urged residents to avoid the area and lock their doors.

A short time later, police said that Wortman may be driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform -- though he is not an RCMP officer.

Wortman continue to travel across the province Sunday morning, with police warning at 10:21 a.m. that he had been spotted in the Debert area.

At 11:04 a.m., police said Wortman was last seen travelling south on Highway 102 from the Brookfield, N.S., area in the vehicle that looked like an RCMP cruiser.

At 11:24 a.m., police said that Wortman was now driving a silver Chevrolet Tracker and had been spotted in Milford, N.S.

At 11:40 a.m., the RCMP confirmed that Wortman was in custody.

This is a developing story. More to come.