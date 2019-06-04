Featured
New Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:04PM ADT
A northern New Brunswick man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife.
The RCMP was asked to conduct a well-being check on a woman at a home on Splude Street in Dundee, N.B. on July 28, 2018.
Police found bones on the property, which were later identified as the remains of 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier.
Gilles Moreau was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
On Monday, the 56-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.