HALIFAX -- Three more residents at a long-term care facility in Halifax have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of five residents and two staff members at Northwood’s Halifax campus have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on its website, Northwood says the affected residents have all been transferred to a treatment floor in another building, where they will receive specialized treatment as required.

Northwood says all residents and staff who were potential contacts have been tested and, so far, all test results have been negative.

“We are connecting personally with those who have been tested to advise of results and to support them in monitoring their health and well-being,” said Northwood in the statement.

Two staff members who work in the facility’s home care program previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 342.

Tuesday, the province reported its first death related to COVID-19. The Cape Breton woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions.

She died Monday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.