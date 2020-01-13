MONCTON -- Almost two years after a collision that claimed the life of a young man from New Brunswick's Elsipogtog First Nation, the case has now made its way to the Moncton courthouse for trial.

Monday was the first day of the trial for the man charged in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Brady Francis in 2018.

There was testimony from friends and family members, including his parents in the morning.

Fifty-seven-year old Maurice Johnson is the man charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm or death. He has pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone in French.

Johnson sat in the prisoner’s box for the proceedings, while the courtroom gallery was nearly full.

Francis’ friends testified about coming upon his body on the side of the road on the night of Feb. 24, 2018 — soon after they left a party that he had attended.

According to the testimony, they were the first on scene, called 911 and made an attempt to resuscitate him.

Friend Brett Bernard testified that “he just wanted him to wake up, but there was nothing anyone could have done.”

Francis was hit by a vehicle after calling for his parents to come and pick him up.

Police responded to the hit and run around 9:30 that night on Saint Charles Road South in Saint Charles, N.B.

The trial continues tomorrow and is expected to last several weeks.