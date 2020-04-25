HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting six new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the province's total number of deaths to 22.

Five of the six new deaths were at Halifax's Northwood long-term care facility, which has now been home to 16 of the province's 22 deaths.

The other death was a man in his 80s who died in the Western zone of the province. He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

"Our province is experiencing a tremendous amount of pain right now. Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We stand together to grieve those who have died and to support those who are in mourning."

15 more cases

The province also reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 865.

"With the weekend upon us, I ask everyone to remain vigilant. Please stay home as much as possible, wash your hands and maintain physical distance," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Let's be able to look back and know we did everything we could to stop this virus from hurting any more of our fellow Nova Scotians."

Premier McNeil and Dr. Strang are not expected to hold a news conference on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 965 tests on Friday. Nova Scotia has completed more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of Friday, 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in the province had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,119 negative test results, and 22 deaths.

The confirmed cases range in range from 10 to over 90.

Eleven people are in hospital. Three patients are currently in intensive care units.

Nova Scotia says 412 cases in the province have recovered and are now considered resolved.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, community spread has been confirmed, which is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

Where are the cases located?

There are confirmed COVID-19 cases across the province. More details are available in an online map, which breaks down the cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones.

14 of the 15 new cases reported Saturday are located in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality. The other new case was in the Eastern zone.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 723 cases

Northern zone: 38 cases

Eastern zone: 50 cases

Public health is working to identify and test anyone who may have come in close contact with a confirmed case. Individuals who have tested positive are being told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of Nova Scotia is required to self-isolate for 14-days upon return.

COVID-19 symptoms to screen for

The symptoms for which COVID-19 is being screened have recently expanded.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is asked to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

This is a developing story, more to come.