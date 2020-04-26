HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the province's total number of fatalities to 24.

Both of the new deaths were at Halifax's Northwood long-term care facility, where 18 of the province's 24 deaths have occurred.

The deaths involve two residents at the facility.

“Every time a family loses a loved one to this virus, the pain is new. Two more families must say goodbye and not being able to gather with friends and neighbours to mourn together only makes it harder. Your entire province grieves with you,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

State of Northwood

As of Saturday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 197 residents and 95 staff.

On Sunday, two Northwood residents were moved to a Halifax hotel serving as an 'off-site recovery unit'.

Eight more cases

The province also reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the province's total to 873.

Nova Scotia says 439 cases in the province have recovered and are now considered resolved.

“We continue to see the devastating impact this virus can have. Please stay strong and stay the course,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “You can and should enjoy the outdoors this weekend, but please do it safely. Stay in your yard, walk around your neighbourhood and keep your distance from others.”

On Saturday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 673 Nova Scotia tests on and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 25,615 negative test results, and 24 deaths.

The confirmed cases range in range from 10 to over 90.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Three patients are currently in intensive care units.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, community spread has been confirmed, which is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

24 COVID-19 related deaths

On April 25, the province announced six new COVID-19 related deaths. Five of the six new deaths were at Halifax's Northwood long-term care facility. The other death was a man in his 80s who died in the Western zone of the province. He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

On April 23, the province announced four COVID-19 related deaths. Three occurred at Northwood, while the fourth was a resident of Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney, N.S.

On April 22, the province announced two COVID-19 related deaths, both occurring at Northwood.

On April 21, the province announced one COVID-19 related death, occurring at Northwood.

On April 19, the province announced two COVID-19 related deaths, both occurring at Northwood.

On April 18, the province announced three COVID-19 related deaths, all occurring at Northwood.

On April 17, the province announced one COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 80s who died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. It was later revealed that she was a resident of Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney, N.S.

On April 13, the province announced one COVID-19 related death, a man in his 80s who died at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth, N.S.

On April 9, the province announced one COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 90s who died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on April 8.

On April 7, the province announced its first COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 70s who died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on April 6. It was later revealed that she was a resident at the Northside Community Guest Home in North Sydney, N.S.

Where are the cases located?

There are confirmed COVID-19 cases across the province. More details are available in an online map, which breaks down the cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones.

All eight of the new cases reported

Sunday are located in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.